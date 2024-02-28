Crystal Palace have confirmed that Cheick Doucouré has put pen to paper on a new 5-year deal, keeping him at the club until 2029.

The Malian, who was subject to heavy interest from the likes of Liverpool in the summer transfer window, joined Crystal Palace in 2022 and had an instant impact, endearing himself to everyone in SE25.

Doucouré was critical to Palace's survival in his first season at Selhurst Park, always providing strong performances in Palace's midfield. His brilliant campaign saw him rewarded with the club's player of the season award for 2022–23.

Parish 'couldn't be happier' to agree a new deal

Doucouré began the 2023–24 season in the same fashion as the previous campaign.

However, in November, the master in Palace's midfield sustained an Achilles injury during Palace's 2-1 defeat away to Luton, which is expected to keep him out for the remainder of the season.

Fresh terms will come as a relief to Palace fans, who will be excited to see the star get back on the pitch next season. Doucouré's importance has been highlighted in even greater detail through his absence this campaign.

Commenting on Doucouré's extension club chairman Steve Parish said:

"It is brilliant news that Cheick, who was such an outstanding performer for us last season, has signed this new contract.

"We have no doubt that, after such a fantastic start to life in red and blue, Cheick will continue to progress as a player in the years to come, and I couldn’t be happier to see him become the latest player to commit their future to Crystal Palace.”

Doucouré added his thoughts, expressing his joy after committing his long-term future to Crystal Palace.

“I’m really happy to commit my future to Crystal Palace – I’ve enjoyed my time here so much already.

"We have a great group here, and I’m looking forward to getting back on the pitch as quickly as possible to play in front of the supporters of this fantastic football club."