Salomon Rondon admits he is "feeling pressure" over his move

Salomon Rondon's only goal in Tuesday evening's victory against Bristol City - in their third round FA Cup replay - signalled the end of the West Bromwich Albion man's almost three-month goal drought, in both domestic and cup competitions alike.

The Venezuelan helped The Baggies into the fourth round of English football's most heralded tournament and is now looking to push on and up his tally, for what has been a relatively paltry campaign thus far.

Now, the forward has been speaking regarding his move to The Hawthorns and the pressure he has felt following his £12m move to England from Zenit St. Petersburg last August.

Rondon has his say

In a rare interview with the Birmingham Mail, Rondon stated: "Yes, it is very difficult with the price tag."

He admitted the club "paid a lot of money" for his services, and due to his "reputation (for scoring)" he has to "keep working".

Rondon added, "the English league is difficult", but was "happy" that West Brom were able to claim a berth in the next round and was "very happy" he scored.

It seems to have made "all the work I've [Rondon has] done" worthwhile.

Rondon scores versus Leicester City back in August (photo: getty)

Since finding the net in West Brom's home defeat to high flyers Leicester City back on Halloween, Rondon has just the one assist to his name in all competitions.

His comments will reassure both his manager Tony Pulis and the West Brom faithful that their target man is putting in the hard graft.

Rondon's strike on Tuesday night is the perfect antidote for the South American's goal-scoring malaises ahead of the West Midlands derby versus basement dwellers Aston Villa, on Saturday.

It is also the perfect platform for Salomon Rondon to forget his difficult last few months and become part of folklore in Baggies' hearts up and down the land.