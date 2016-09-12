Record signing Didier Ndong is hungry to prove himself in the Premier League

Sunderland's £13.6m record signing Didier Ndong has told fans: "I'm going to give everything for this club", as he prepares to potentially make his Premier League debut against Everton on Monday night.

Potential debut on the horizon against Moyes' former side

The 22-year-old could make his English top-flight bow against the Toffees after the French FA cleared up any confusion over his suspension in his last game for FC Lorient, allowing him to play on Monday despite fears he may have been suspended for the game.

Speaking to the club's official website, Ndong revealed that playing in the Premier League is a "childhood dream" and that his move to the Black Cats is simply "a reward for the hard work I've put in during the last four years".

The midfielder also admitted that he had "been waiting for a while" during the summer transfer window to find out if the move would come off after Lorient rejected early bids from Sunderland, but now that the transfer has finally gone through he is "delighted to be here".

Kone played alongside Ndong at FC Lorient. (Photo: fr.starafrica.com)

Ndong keen to link up with former team-mate on Wearside

One man that Ndong is already familiar with is defender Lamine Kone, who of course played alongside the Gabon international whilst the pair were both at Lorient. Ndong said that he and Kone "got on really well on and off the pitch", and that it will be "really nice to come here and play alongside him again."

Many Sunderland fans will be unfamiliar with Ndong and are eager to see him in action as soon as possible, and the midfielder has described himself as a player that likes to "win possession back quickly", as well as being "quick and direct" in his playstyle.

A true box-to-box midfielder has been something that David Moyes' side have lacked for many years prior to the appointment of the Scotsman, and securing the services of such a player was clearly a priority of his during the transfer market after Moyes made Ndong the club's record signing.