David Moyes confident that Sunderland can get back on track

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has said that he remains confident that the Black Cats can turn their season around, despite their poor start.

Can always turn it around

It wasn't the start to his tenure at the Stadium of Light that Moyes will have hoped for. No League wins, a number of injuries to significant players, and remain rooted to the bottom of the Premier League table.

It got worse on Saturday, with two goals from Joe Allen giving Stoke City their first victory of the campaign, but Moyes insisted that his side can still turn it around.

“When I joined the club there was no-one going to tell me that I expected us to be away from where we were straight away,” Moyes told the Sunderland Echo, going on to add “I said that in a different way, but it’s a club which we know is going to be a long haul [to turn around]."

Moyes added: “But I knew when I came here it was going to be a big battle, a real hard task.”

Above: Sunderland fans celebrating Jermain Defoe's goal in their 2-1 defeat to Manchester City | Photo: Getty Images

Terrific support

Despite their performances on the pitch, the Sunderland faithful have been showing their support in their masses. Sunderland managed to sell out their allocation at the weekend, with 3,000 fans traveling to the Bet365 Stadium, and Moyes praised the support of the fans.

“The support was the highlight for anybody involved with Sunderland." He said. “They really stuck with the team and showed how big the club is."

He continued: “We brought 3,000 supporters here and they really stuck with the players, even though it was hard for them at 2-0 down."

Moyes concluded: “I have to say well done to them, they deserve credit for the way they conducted themselves.”

Sunderland AFC will take on West Ham United at the London Stadium on Saturday, October 22 with kick-off at 3pm BST.