Phelan: "We look forward to these challenges"

Mike Phelan praised his opposing manager Walter Mazzarri as he anticipated a challenging contest against a Watford side who are flourishing in the top half of the table.

"The players are going into it with confidence"

Phelan was full of praise for the Italian manager who has got his troops playing an exciting blend of football. The Hull City boss admitted "Watford have established themselves very well and the manager there has created a system and a unit that they seem to like". He is particularly concerned about the forward pairing of Troy Deeney and Odion Ighalo. "They have intelligence in the side and their strikers are probably their main threat".

However Phelan believes his team are prepared for the challenge they face on Saturday afternoon. He suggested “we’re going away from home and it will be a challenging game, but we look forward to these challenges and the players are going into it with confidence".

Keane needs a goal

Striker Will Keane is hoping the visit to North London will kick-start both his and Hull's season. He admitted “we’ve had a few disappointing results of late but it’s important that we bounce back this weekend with a result at Watford".

Keane has found life difficult in the Premier League but believes he is "determined to keep on improving and be successful". The key to that progression is goals for the striker. “I’m a confidence striker so once I get one goal hopefully I can go on a bit of a run. Not too many opportunities have really fallen my way yet but hopefully I’ll get the chance to play again against Watford and something will drop to me".

The 23-year-old is also hoping that Lady Luck will be shining on the Tigers come Saturday afternoon. “We’re just missing that little bit of luck as things stand but it’s a long season and we’re only really just getting started. Things are so tight in this league that one win can take you from the relegation zone and into mid-table". His manager will also echo those sentiments.