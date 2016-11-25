Ibrahimovic insists Victor Lindelöf is good enough for Manchester United

Swedish youngster Victor Lindelöf has caught the eyes of big clubs with his excellent performances for Benfica and Zlatan Ibrahimovic believes that he would "fit in" at United, should the club choose to pursue a transfer.

22-year-old Lindelöf made his debut last season for Benfica and already has 11 caps for the national team. A defender by trade, Lindelöf has been scouted in the past by Manchester United as he continues to grow at Benfica.

Zlatan believes Lindelöf is growing

Lindelöf has been a regular this season for Benfica and made his way through the youth system of Benfica before getting promoted to the first team by manager Rui Vitoria.

Ibrahimovic praised the youngster and believes that Lindelof is doing "great things," as quoted in ESPN. "He is playing good for Benfica, he gets a lot of responsibility for the national team now", he added.

The forward also added that Lindelof is " good enough for the 'big clubs' out there". He acknowledges that the young Swede is responsible for his own career path and that it is "up to him" to decide what he wants.

He continued in saying, "'Whatever he chooses will be good for him. I know he is hot on the market so let him make the right choice, what fits him good.".

Zlatan has faith in Mourinho and teammates

Jose Mourinho recently confirmed that the club will take the option of extending Zlatan's contract at United until next season and the Swede believes the club is heading in the right direction under the Portuguese.

He believes that United will get back to winning trophies under Mourinho soon enough and thinks that Jose is playing a big part in that winning mentality.

Ibrahimovic praised his manager and said, "He is a winner, he wants to win, he has a great history and career, and he's here now, So he wants to make the same thing with the situation here. He is working hard like everyone else".

The Swede is confident that the "right players are at the club" and that they just need to "settle in" and "get the outcome".

