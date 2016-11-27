Jermain Defoe believes that he is still good enough to earn an England recall

Sunderland AFC striker Jermain Defoe has stated that he believes that he still good enough to be called up for the England squad.

Still got it

Defoe has been one of the most prolific strikers in the country in recent years, netting his 150th Premier League goal in the recent 3-0 win over Hull City. Defoe has already managed seven league this season, currently the highest-scoring Englishman, and managed 15 last season, the eighth highest and third highest-scoring Englishman in the league.

However the 34-year-old has been overlooked for the Three Lions over the past few seasons, with the last of 55 England caps coming back in 2013, but Defoe stated that he believes that he still good enough to get a call-up.

"As a forward, if you're scoring goals, you get in the squad," he told Goals on Sunday. "It has been like that over the years if you look at the great goalscorers this country has produced."

"It's always about playing well, scoring goals and being fit," the striker admitted. "I'm not sitting there saying that I should be playing for England."

"But if someone said to me do you think you're good enough to get into the squad," Defoe added. "I would say yes."

Important wins

Sunderland have been on the rise in the past few weeks, with back-to-back victories over Bournemouth and Hull bringing them to the brink of getting out the relegation zone. However they took a step back on Saturday with the 2-0 defeat to title challengers Liverpool, but Defoe believes that they are on the right track.

"The back-to-back wins are important," he said. "It's amazing how you win games, come into training and the whole atmosphere is different."

"The team spirit is good," the 34-year-old admitted. "It always has been, the new players have come in and gelled straight away."



"It's been a tricky start, but the back-to-back wins for us were massive." he stated. "The manager is good to be honest, he's really hands-on with the players and his attention to detail is unbelievable."

Defoe concluded: "I feel like week-by-week we are improving and making the right steps."

The Black Cats face Leicester City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 3pm BST.