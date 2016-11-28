Rui Faria suggests Manchester United are "getting frustrated" after West Ham draw

Manchester United assistant manager Rui Faria, has suggested that the Red Devils are "getting frustrated" after slumping to their fourth consecutive draw at Old Trafford, after Sunday's 1-1 stalemate with West Ham United.

Keep at it

It has been another so-so campaign from the Manchester outfit, especially at the Theatre of Dreams once feared by many sides in the Premier League. Prior to the visit of Slaven Bilic's side, United had managed two wins out of six at home, scoring just eight goals.

It got worse on Sunday, with Diafra Sakho opening the scoring for the visitors after two minutes, before Zlatan Ibrahimovic's equaliser in the 21st minute. Once again United weren't without their chances, with good opportunities for; Marcus Rashford, Jesse Lingard, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Paul Pogba and Ibrahimovic but failed to gain the three points. Faria took over media duties after Jose Mourinho's touchline dismissal, and insisted that it will eventually happen for the Red Devils.

"I think everyone saw again, we were the best team on the pitch," Faria told manutd.com. "We didn’t have any tactical issues during the game."

"Offensively we have created chances in a comfortable way in the last few matches the people have come to see at the stadium," he stated. "We are showing that we are a strong side and we create chances that in a normal way should be goals."

"We should win the game in a comfortable way," Faria admitted. "Okay it isn’t happening and we are getting frustrated at that but we need to keep at it and it will happen."

Not an easy job

Faria has been Mourinho's right-hand man throughout his career, assisting him at Chelsea, Inter Milan, Real Madrid and back to Stamford Bridge. Mourinho has come under fire of late for his manner and managing of his new side, but Faria insisted that they know the difficulty of the task, and know what they are doing with this United side.

"We knew it was not an easy job," he said. "We have had to change a few things and this is what we are going to keep doing."

"We believe in the players and we believe in the team and what we are changing will arrive for sure," the Portuguese coach declared. "We knew that we had a lot of work in front and it’s what we are doing."

It’s a big club, we know that it’s a big club and to be fair we are used to big clubs," Faria concluded. "We also know how to take a team to win and that is our job and we know that we will do it."

Manchester United will take on West Ham United in the EFL Cup at Old Trafford on Wednesday, November 30 with kick-off at 8pm BST.