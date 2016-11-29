Rui Faria insists Manchester United's fortunes will change soon

Rui Faria assumed media duties for United after the 1-1 draw against West Ham United as Jose Mourinho chose to not speak to the media after being sent to the stands by officials yet again this season.

Faria spoke to the media and was confident that United's fortunes this season will change soon. The mood around Old Trafford was one of frustration and despair as the Red Devils slipped to a fourth consecutive 1-1 draw at home against a resilient West Ham side that got away with a point.

Mourinho's frustration, about referee Jonathan Moss's decision to give Paul Pogba a yellow card, was there for all to see and the referee saw it befitting to send the Portuguese to the stands, with this incident being the second sending off for Jose this season.

Faria believes that results will appear

After the game, Rui Faria expressed his disappointment and said that United did "more than enough" to win the game in a "comfortable way".

Faria then said that the "reality" is that United are "playing well", he explained how the team is "doing what they ask".

"We create the opportunities but we are not scoring the goals and we are suffering", he added.

He believes that United are showing the "answers" on the pitch. He praised the players' performance and said that "we create good chances and as a team we played very well." However, he was disappointed with the fact that goals that did not come with the opportunities that the team created to win the match.

Faria then said that United can say that they are "unlucky" and that in the last matches, they should've had "different results". Nonetheless, the Portuguese is confident that the "results will appear" soon for United.

Faria supports Mourinho's view

Faria was later asked to comment on Mourinho's dismissal and the Portuguese spoke in favour of his manager and backed his opinion on the yellow card decision called by the referee.

He explained, "The referee explained it to Jose and there is nothing more to say". He then spoke about Jose's reaction, saying that, " I think [it was] frustration from Jose after the yellow card for Pogba". He supported his manager's view that it should've been a foul for United and added that he felt the referee understood it "another way".