Opinion: Daley Blind must start against Everton for Manchester United

Manchester United secured their place in the semi-finals of the EFL Cup in midweek with a 4-1 victory over West Ham and now go on to face Hull City over a two-legged tie to be played in January.

The Red Devils now have a little bit of time to focus on the Premier League as they try and rack up some points to fight for a top four spot. With a tough trip to Everton to come on Sunday, Daley Blind must be in the starting line-up to help keep the others around him composed.

Blind has been used to a central role in the defence recently, featuring there for all of the 2015/16 campaign, as well as for the majority of this current season. However, in recent weeks the Dutchman has been dropped, and it's hard to see Mourinho unsettling the pairing of Phil Jones and Marcos Rojo who have been playing fantastically well, which has come as a surprise to most United fans.

Both players seem to be in their best form since signing for the club. Daley Blind brings something different to the defence and could be playing at left back on Sunday. Luke Shaw was taken off injured at half-time on Wednesday for Blind who put in another solid display. Nothing special, but he shows how good he is.

Daley Blind must start against Everton for Reds

Blind brings both composure and intelligence to Manchester United's defence, two attributes that his defensive teammates rarely demonstrate. Blind reads the game exceptionally well an, in a few of his previous left-back appearances this season, he showed just how could he was against the likes of Sadio Mané and Riyad Mahrez. Blind seems to calm every player around him, he is one of the most vital players in United's side along with Carrick, Herrera and Mata. Those four must start each week. With Blind in defence, everyone seems to perform well around him. He is one of the best players in the squad and is hugely underrated and not appreciated as much as he should be. Hopefully, the fans and even Mourinho realise that soon. But his vitality to the squad should see him starting at left back on Sunday in place of Luke Shaw.