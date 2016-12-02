Sunderland's season has "turned the corner" states Duncan Watmore

Sunderland AFC young starlet Duncan Watmore, has stated that the Black Cat's season has "turned the corner" ahead of Saturday's clash with Leicester City.

Continue the momentum

It had been a nightmare start to the campaign at the Stadium of Light, however, David Moyes have managed to turn their fortunes around in the last few weeks. They managed wins over Bournemouth and Hull City either side of the international break, and put in a solid performance against a high-flying Liverpool side despite the eventual 2-0 defeat.

They will head into Saturday's clash with the struggling Premier League champions with some confidence of collecting three points, and the England U21 international stated that the side have turned a corner in terms of their season.

“Obviously we didn’t have a very good start to the season and there were a lot of games where we didn’t get the results we wanted," Watmore told the Chronicle. "But over the past few games we have turned the corner with back-to-back wins and then the performance at Liverpool."

“Hopefully we can continue that momentum because it is important," the youngster stated. "We don’t want to make that a one-off – we want to carry on and climb the table, which is what we need to do.”

We know that as a team and we are working hard on the training pitch to make sure we take that momentum from the last few games," the 22-year-old admitted. "Use that in the right way going into challenging these games."

“Ultimately, we are going for wins and that’s how it should be," Watmore added. “We need to climb the table and everyone at the club is fully focused on that.”

Need to be clinical

The visit of Claudio Ranieri's side will start a festive run of crucial games for the Black Cats, they face Leicester, Swansea, Watford, and Burnley all in their six matches which could all prove crucial to their top-flight survival.

Sunderland currently sit joint second-bottom in the goalscorers list with 12 so far in the campaign, and Watmore stated that it is important that they become more clinical in front of goal.

"It’s important we don’t get too frustrated if it isn’t going too well at the start or certain periods in the game,” he said. “It’s never going to go perfectly for 90 minutes in the Premier League."

“You just have to be resilient at the times when it is not going well," Watmore concluded. "When you get your chance, you have to be clinical, as we were against Hull.”

Sunderland AFC will take on Leicester City at the Stadium of Light on Saturday, December 3 with kick-off at 3pm GMT.