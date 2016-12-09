Everton linked with Manchester United double swoop

With the January transfer window approaching, Everton are in need of some vital reinforcements. The injury to Yannick Bolasie only emphasises that need, especially in the wider areas.

The Blues have been linked with a number of names already but none more so than Memphis Depay. Since Ronald Koeman spoke about his fellow Dutchman on Dutch television, the Depay to Everton rumours have kicked into overdrive.

Koeman stated that he would look to make a move for Depay, who could be looking to leave Manchester United as he has struggled to make regular appearances under Jose Mourinho.

The 22-year-old's talent is evident but he lacks consistency, something Koeman would look to bring out of him if Everton are to make a deal for the winger.

Yet is Koeman isn’t looking to end his business with the Red Devils there. According to several reports, he will make a move for former Southampton midfielder Morgan Schneiderlin. Similar to Depay, Schneiderlin has found his chances limited at Old Trafford and could be looking for a way out in January.

Everton are set to lose a key man in Idrissa Gana Gueye to the African Cup of Nations and will need more talent in central midfield. Koeman knows all about the Frenchman and what he can offer after he was key part of Koeman's Southampton squad before moving to United in the summer of 2015.

Both Depay and Schneiderlin were left out of United’s trip Europa League to the Ukraine as they both look likely to make a winter exit from Old Trafford.

Both moves make sense for the Blues

While Koeman is remaining tight-lipped on any transfers, it makes sense for him to target Depay and Schneiderlin. The Toffees need depth in both of their positions and they are two players that the Dutch boss knows well.

He made a move for Depay during his time at Southampton and was able to coach Schneiderlin before his move. Koeman knows what they both offer and if the deal is right, it is likely that he brings both to Goodison Park.

Depay would immediately get game time with Bolasie injured and both Gerard Deulofeu and Kevin Mirallas struggling to find consistency this season. Schneiderlin would immediately fill the hole left by Gueye and could Everton’s long-term answer to Gareth Barry.

Other rumours

After a disappointing summer window, Everton are reportedly looking to find value during the January window. They still need a different forward option to Romelu Lukaku and reports vary from Manolo Gabbiadini of Napoli, to youth prospects like Zach Clough at Bolton Wanderers.

Koeman is also likely to make a move for a goalkeeper after being unable to bring in a third during the summer. Maarten Stekelenburg started the season in fine form but has shown signs that he could be replaced.

The Blues boss could again look to his former club to target Fraser Forster but he wouldn’t come cheap. Everton are also likely to continue monitoring the situation with Joe Hart with reports of his loan at Torino coming to an end in January with Manchester City potentially interested in recalling him from Italy.