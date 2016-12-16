Phelan remains positive as he turns his attention to West Ham

As the hectic festive football feast continues, Hull City manager Mike Phelan has looked to take the positives from the midweek defeat to Tottenham Hotspur. The under pressure boss is attempting to instigate a much needed three points against another club from the capital in West Ham United.

"We've gone away from home and created chances"

Despite losing 3-0 to Spurs, Phelan suggested he was pleased with the Tigers' efforts: “It’s difficult to explain to the players that I thought they did well, and yet we’re on the end of a 3-0 defeat." The manager added, "We were positive, we took the game to Tottenham at times and caused them a few headaches."

As he continued to reflect, Phelan explained “the positive to take is that we’ve gone away from home and created chances. The next step is to take those chances, that will give the players massive belief."

"We have to do our jobs well at both ends of the field"

The travelling Hull fans will be hoping that their side can shore up a leaky defence and create goals, two disciplines the Tigers have struggled with this season. Phelan added, “We have to do our jobs well at both ends of the field. We know the danger that West Ham can offer, but on the other side of it I want my players to express themselves and take the game to the opposition."

Phelan also looked forward to a first visit to West Ham's new stadium, but was considerate of a talented Hammers' line-up: “They have threats in their side and have invested heavily in their playing staff. It’ll be a tough environment for us to go and play in, but a challenging one as well."

Despite the challenge, Phelan has promised that his team will attack, explaining: "We want to go there on the front foot. Yes, we have lost games but the players are putting everything into their chance in the Premier League."