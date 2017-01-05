Manchester United's Sam Johnstone joins Aston Villa on loan

Manchester United goalkeeper Sam Johnstone has completed a loan move to EFL Championship side Aston Villa, where he will see out the rest of the season.

Excited to be here

Johnstone hasn’t played a single competitive minute under United manager Jose Mourinho, and is the first signing made by new Villa manager and former United defender Steve Bruce.

The 23-year-old has been all around the lower leagues of English football, with the move to Villa Park been the eighth loan move of his United career.

The goalkeeper was part of hometown club Preston North End’s 2014/15 promotion, and will be looking to provide stiff competition for Mark Bunn and Pierluigi Gollini.

Johnstone could be thrown straight into the side with Villa taking Tottenham in the FA Cup, and he shared his delight at making the move.

"I'm really excited to be here,” Johnstone told avfc.co.uk. “Aston Villa were interested and it's an opportunity I jumped at.”

“It's one you simply can't turn down,” he stated. “I can't wait to work with Steve Bruce too.”

“I've heard very good things about the manager,” the youngster admitted. “You can see his track record.”

Johnstone concluded: “He's good for the club and I can't wait to get going now.”

Anxious to return

With the departure of Johnstone to the Midlands, Mourinho has decided to recall Joel Castro Pereira to provide back-up for Sergio Romero and David De Gea.

Pereira has been showing his talents with Portuguese side Belenenses, keeping four clean sheets in 10 appearances and stated his thanks to the Primeira Liga side and his eagerness to return to Manchester.

“I'd like to thank everyone at Belenenses,” he said. “Who helped me to develop my game and become a better player.”

"As I'm a Manchester United player,” the goalkeeper stated. “I need to do what my club asks.”

“I'm anxious to return to Manchester,” the 20-year-old concluded. “And keep working hard with my team-mates.”

Manchester United will take on Reading in the third round of the FA Cup at Old Trafford on Saturday, January 7 with kick-off at 12:30pm GMT.