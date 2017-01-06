Marco Silva prepares for Cup double

Within days of taking the role at Hull City, new boss Marco Silva has already planted his feet firmly under the table and cannot wait for the action to begin on Saturday against Swansea City.

Silva has already taken two training sessions as he prepares his Premier League strugglers for a Cup double-header, with the Tigers hosting the Swans before taking on Manchester United in the EFL Cup semi-final.

"Everybody knew about the FA Cup"

The Portugese manager has experience of winning Cup competitions from his time at Sporting Lisbon and explained how popular the English version is in his native homeland. Silva suggested “when I was a kid, I remember the big, big FA Cup games in England. Everybody listened and knew about the FA Cup and I am excited to manage a side in the competition".

Silva is aware of how important the contest is for both sides as they look to take their thoughts off relegation worries. He added "we will respect our opponent but we want to win. It is important to start on a positive note".

"The most important game is always the next one"

The 39-year old was once dubbed the "new Mourinho" in Portugal, but Silva is keen to be recognised as his own personality before a showdown with Jose's Manchester United on Tuesday. He stated "I am Marco Silva, not the special one".

Although he admitted “it is a fantastic moment for the Club that we play Manchester United in a semi-final", Silva expressed that his thoughts are firmly set on Swansea. He added "Manchester United is not a game I am looking at right now. The most important game is always the next one. That is Swansea, and that is all I am looking at right now".

Silva could oversee his first game in charge in front of a minute crowd though, with rumours spreading that Hull fans will boycott the game in protest against the owners. Only 5,000 tickets have reportedly been sold thus far.