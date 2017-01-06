Pre-match analysis: Two new bosses look to stamp their authority at Hull and Swansea

Hull City against Swansea City offers an intriguing encounter not just because of the magic of the FA Cup.

With two new managers at the helm it provides the opportunity for every player to impress, whilst the competition allows a much desired distraction from the struggles in the Premier League for both relegation-threatened teams.

Short passing styles of play

Although neither manager has been afforded much time to stamp their style of play on their respective sides, both Hull and Swansea are likely to continue their trends of short, fluid passing. The Tigers were encouraged to play in such a manager during their promotion winning season last campaign and they have looked to explore similar avenues in the Premier League. Although Mike Phelan proved unsuccessful with such a tactic, ex-Sporting Lisbon manager Marco Silva will most likely encourage more of the same with added intensity.

Swansea have been associated with possession football over the last decade and in a former Real Madrid coach they will only look to build on such a ploy. Paul Clement watched his side play some neat football during the week and he would have been looking to add to that during the following training sessions.

Defensive concerns and an injury crisis

Both teams hold similar weaknesses, failing to score enough goals and conceding far more than any other team in the league. Without Robert Snodgrass, Hull would be dusting the cobwebs off the opposition net as they struggle to find the target. Yet the pending return of last season's top goalscorer Abel Hernandez could offer the spark they have been desperately seeking this season. The concern will be just how fit the Uruguayan is when considering whether he starts for the hosts or not.

Swansea are capable of offering more of a threat up front and their attacking players may well lick their lips when they see the Hull teamsheet after underachieving so far this campaign. The Tigers have faced an injury crisis in defence all season and the absences of Curtis Davies, Harry Maguire and Ahmed Elmohamady will not help matters. Hull have struggled to defend against aerial balls this season and a makeshift defence likely to be anchored by Michael Dawson and Jake Livermore will be fearful of Fernando Llorente.

Snodgrass and Sigurdsson will be key

The game is likely to be decided by a couple of key battles. Both teams are influenced by their attacking midfielders and their success could hinge on who finds more freedom between Robert Snodgrass against Jack Cork and Gylfi Sigurdsson taking on Sam Clucas.

Whatever side is successful could ultimately provide the momentum to help lift their side out of the relegation zone. Expect both teams to go for a win and try to exploit weak opposing defences, whilst seeking to avoid a replay and dreaded extra fixture.