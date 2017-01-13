Report: Manchester United set to extend Jesse Lingard’s contract

Manchester United winger Jesse Lingard has signed a new four-year deal with the club, according to The Sun.

The English forward is said to be well liked by manager Jose Mourinho, who has frequently selected Lingard since his appointment as boss last summer.

New deal for Lingard

And after an apparent stand-off in talks last month, the 24-year-old has now agreed to new terms which include a weekly wage more than three times higher than his previous rate of pay.

The England international was earning £30,000 per week and United had offered to double that figure, but the two parties have now reportedly agreed on a £95,000 weekly sum for the academy product.

Lingard’s deal was set to expire next summer, and the club wanted to ensure that they reached an agreement with Lingard before his contract entered its final year.

There is also an option for an extra year in the new deal for Lingard, who has regularly featured for Mourinho’s side this season across the three positions behind the striker. It is a similar clause to the one which the club triggered in Marouane Fellaini’s contract earlier this week.

It is probably a well-deserved extension for Lingard – whose tireless running and defensive work ethic, as well as some quality moments in attack, has seen him oust some of the club’s more high-profile names at Old Trafford from the starting XI numerous times this season.

Foundations in place for Mourinho future

With Fellaini and Lingard sealing new deals, it looks like the United boss is starting to put things into place for his future as manager. Morgan Schneiderlin also departed the club this week and it seems that the Portuguese manager is starting to make the squad his own.

The Red Devils have been in fine form under Mourinho’s leadership of late. The ex-Chelsea boss has led United to nine consecutive wins, with a core group of the manager's more entrusted players at the heart of that fantastic run.