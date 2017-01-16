Ibrahimovic admits Manchester United didn't feel comfortable in shaky first half vs Liverpool

Zlatan Ibrahimovic admitted that the Manchester United players didn't feel comfortable in a shaky first half against Liverpool which saw the visitors go into the break with a lead.

Jose Mourinho's side fell behind in the game to a James Milner penalty in the first half after Paul Pogba was penalised for handling the ball in the area but the hosts fought back to salvage a draw thanks to Ibrhaimovic's late header.

Zlatan 'pleased' with character of the United players to salvage draw against Liverpool

The point leaves United 12 points of the top of the table which isn't ideal and Ibrahimovic felt that team weren't at the top of their game for the match but showed real character to not lose the game.

Ibrahimovic speaking to Sky Sports after the game, said that United "got one point" even though the team was "not at the top or their game and it was a hard fight" in a game against a very tough team.

The Swedish striker added that United "were 1-0 down and chased and chased" to try and get back on level terms which showed a real determination from the team and "we got an equaliser in the end" which the team deserved.

The striker though admitted that United "made simple mistakes in the first half" which gave Liverpool confidence and they punished the hosts with getting the lead. Ibrahimovic continued to say that "under the pressure of the opponent" the team "played the wrong way" but they put it right in the end.

Ibrahimovic delighted with his own form this season

The goal against Liverpool was Ibrahimovic's 14th league goal of the season and he's very happy with how things are going and is delighted that the team have kept their unbeaten record in tact.

Ibrahimovic said that of course "we would like to win every game" but that is not possible "but 1-1, okay we continue like this" as bit by bit the team will grow stronger and close the gap to the other teams.