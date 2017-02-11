West Ham United 2-2 West Bromwich Albion: McAuley stoppage-time header denies Hammers three points

West Bromwich Albion defender Gareth McAuley scored his sixth Premier League goal of the season in stoppage time, as West Ham United were held to a 2-2 draw at the London Stadium on Saturday.

The Hammers looked to have overhauled their visitors via Manuel Lanzini's 86th minute strike, only for the West Brom to snatch a late point, take back to the West Midlands.

Chadli gives visitors early lead

Slaven Bilic was dealt a blow in midweek with the news striker Andy Carroll was ruled out. With the England international absent, Michail Antonio played as the lone man up front.

The visitors started positively and opened the scoring in the sixth minute, when James Morrison slid in Nacer Chadli in on goal, as the Belgian's effort went through the legs of Hammers' stopper Darren Randolph.

West Brom almost doubled their lead when Salomon Rondon's looping strike came off the face of the bar minutes later.

The Hammers felt aggrieved to have had a leveller chalked off for offside, when Sofiane Feghouli was adjudged to have interfered with play from Manuel Lanzini's shot from the edge of the box.

The Algerian went close again five minutes later, but in truth West Brom held on with relative ease to their lead into the break.

Feghouli levels for home side

Without the firepower of Andy Carroll, Slaven Bilic's men were struggling to make inroads in East London, however the hosts were buoyed as goalscorer Chadli was forced off shortly after the resumption.

As the pressure began to build for West Ham is was the influential Feghouli who equalised.

Lanzini was also involved once again, as the Argentine had his shot tipped onto the bar by Ben Foster, only the former Valencia winger to pounce and poke home the rebound.

Late McAuley header denies Hammers

With their tails up, the hosts went in search of a winner and when Lanzini made the score 2-1 from a left-footed deceptive shot, with less than five minutes to go, Bilic's side looked to have reversed the result.

But with victory in sight, a Chris Brunt stoppage-time corner was swung in and Jonny Evans' header flicked off Gareth McAuley for the Northern Irishman's sixth Premier league goal of the campaign.

Bilic was left irate as he tore the on-pitch microphone in the technical area from its holdings, as the Hammers boss was left frustrated to let two points slip by.