Manchester United regained their fear factor, states Antonio Valencia

Manchester United full-back, Antonio Valencia, has stated that he believes that the Red Devils have regained their fear factor under manager Jose Mourinho.

Put fear into sides

During the Sir Alex Ferguson era teams hated making their way to Old Trafford, but since the legendary Scotsman's retirement the club have lost that fearful reputation.

However, they seem to be regaining that fear since Mourinho arrived at Old Trafford, especially since the 1-1 draw with Everton as they have managed 16 wins out of their last 20 games.

It seems that United will continue to progress as the season comes to a close, and Valencia stated that he believes that the side have got their fear factor back that was once lost.

“Yes, I think there’s a similar ­atmosphere,” Valencia told the Daily Mirror. “We have that security of playing under a top manager."

"It’s always difficult to compare Jose Mourinho with Sir Alex Ferguson," the full-back stated to the newspaper. "They each have their own ­individual style, but both of them are fantastic managers.”

“I think the fear factor we have to ­create ourselves," the 31-year-old stressed. "And have to put fear into teams when they come to Old ­Trafford."

“It’s about working hard and pressing teams," Valencia added. "When they come to play against us and that will create a fear factor.”

Not giving up hope

The campaign still has the opportunity to be excellent for the Red Devils, as they secured their first major trophy as their 3-2 win over Southampton won them the EFL Cup.

United still remain in the last eight and last 16 of the FA Cup and Europa League respectively, and there is still the chance of getting into the Champions League places.

They have the opportunity to get into those coveted positions potentially for a few hours with a win over Bournemouth, bur Valencia stated he still have faith that they can lift the league trophy.

“We haven’t given up hope of winning it this year," he said. "We’ll still fight for the league this season."

"But if we can’t do it this year," the Ecuadorian conceded. "Then we go into next season and we will fight for the league."

“I think a lot has changed," the full-back admitted. "When you bring in new players, top-quality players, that changes the ­atmosphere of the team."

"I think we’re a lot happier," Valencia concluded. "We still have that responsibility on our shoulders, but a lot has changed.”