Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick hints that he may retire at the end of the season

Michael Carrick has revealed that he will likely retire from football if he is not offered a new contract at Manchester United this summer.

Carrick has finally been awarded a testimonial at United after joining the club in 2006 from Tottenham Hotspur, which is set to take place at the end of the season after his current one-year deal runs out at the end of June.

With no plans so far to offer him a renewed contract at the club, Carrick says that he would not move to another English club should he leave United and would probably retire at the age of 35.

Speaking at a press conference at the announcement of his testimonial, Carrick said that he "just can't picture" himself playing for any other club and especially "any other club in England" out of respect to United, with whom he has achieved plenty of success over 11 years.

Carrick currently is United's second-longest serving player after Wayne Rooney, making over 400 appearances for the Red Devils, which have seen him win five Premier League titles, the Champions League, the FA Cup and three EFL Cups.

When asked at the press conference if he would consider retiring if he wasn't offered a contract extension at United, Carrick said "I probably would say so, yes" as he has achieved everything that he has set out to do in football.

But the former England international also added that he "couldn't say definitely" if he would retire.

Mourinho must find a suitable replacement for Carrick as soon as he leaves

Carrick has made just 22 appearances for United this season, down on the number that he would have been expecting given his importance to the team when he does play.

It is clear that when Carrick does start for United though he makes them so much better as his calmness is very much needed in the team which means it is really important that Jose Mourinho identifies the right replacement for the midfielder sooner rather than later.