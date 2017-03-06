David Moyes believes that Sunderland still have a good chance of Premier League survival

Sunderland AFC manager David Moyes has said that he believes that his side can avoid Premier League relegation despite Sunday's demoralising 2-0 defeat to Manchester City.

Chasing the pack

It has been yet another miserable season on Wearside for the Black Cats, with the Stadium of Light outfit now sitting six points adrift of safety after Sunday's visit of Pep Guardiola's side.

Moyes' side certainly put in a brave performance against City, with Jermain Defoe's strike against the post being their best chance but goals from Sergio Aguero and Leroy Sane secured the comfortable victory.

Sunderland's performances have improved in the last two weeks but have ended in defeat, but with the crucial month of April coming up Moyes stated that he thinks that his side can survive.

"We're the ones who are chasing the pack," Moyes told Sky Sports. "We have to try and catch the others up."

"We need to win games to get there," the Scotsman admitted after Sunday's defeat. "We've got games that will give us the opportunity to win, we have to show that we can do so."

"We only have one more game in March with the rest coming in April," the coach stressed. "The players have had the experience of surviving before, so hopefully we can."

"Nobody in the dressing room is saying we're gone. We're far from it," Moyes added. "We will stick at it, keep doing what we are doing and it will turn."

Keep it going

A crucial run of games stand in front of the Black Cats, with winnable clashes against Burnley, Watford, Leicester City, Bournemouth and Hull City coming up in their next eight matches entering the final stages of the campaign.

The Black Cats have managed it before from worse situations, one player that will be aware that more than others is Sebastian Larsson and he believes Sunderland still have a chance of survival.

"The position we are in we have been there before," Larsson told the press after Sunday's loss. "We have been in a similar situation with four or five games left to go."

"Of course we are not going to give in - why would we?" the Swede stated. "It's about picking up a few back-to-back results and all of a sudden, things change."

"I know it's easier said than done," the 31-year-old conceded. "But of course we are going to keep going and keep believing we are going to do it."

"As long as there are enough games to get enough points," Larsson concluded. "That's what we are going to do."