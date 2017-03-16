Sunderland's Jermain Defoe announced in Gareth Southgate's England squad

Sunderland AFC's star striker Jermain Defoe has made his return to the England senior squad for the first time since 2013, as he has been named one of the three strikers to be named as part of Gareth Southgate's squad for the upcoming games against Germany and Lithuania.

Finally back in

It has been a long time coming for the veteran striker to return to the England set-up, with 1,217 days separating the call-up and his last cap for the Three Lions back in 2013.

Defoe's return has been much earned with the striker been the second-highest English goalscorer this season behind Harry Kane, but with his injury during the 6-0 win over Millwall and the injury to skipper Wayne Rooney the 34-year-old has been brought in by Southgate.

Many were disappointed to not see Defoe in Roy Hodgson's side for Euro 2016 after saving the Black Cats from relegation, but he has once again shown his talents scoring 14 goals so far in the league.

“I’m delighted that I’m back in there," Defoe told safc.com about his call-up. “I’ve always looked forward to playing for England because it’s special and it’s the pinnacle."

"You don’t get any higher than that," he added. "I think Bradley’s going to be mascot so I’m delighted I’m involved."

Back in the mix

Defoe wasn't the only one to receive international recognition from David Moyes' side, with young goalkeeper Jordan Pickford receiving a call-up for Aidy Boothroyd's under-21 side.

Pickford has been outstanding throughout the campaign taking the no. 1 jersey from Vito Mannone, this earned him recognition on the senior level as he was called up by Southgate for the last round of qualifiers during his time as a interim manager.

The youngster has struggled with injuries of late, but was swiftly brought back in by Moyes and is expected to be starting in the games against Germany and Denmark.

England will take on Germany at the Signal Iduna Park on Wednesday, March 22 with kick-off at 7:45pm GMT.