Silva states "the players are ready to fight again" ahead of key Crystal Palace clash

Hull City manager Marco Silva claimed "we believe we can get the result that we need" ahead of their crunch relegation clash with Crystal Palace on Sunday.

"We will continue to fight"

Even before Swansea picked up a crucial three points against Sunderland to extend their advantage to four, Silva expressed "we need to win and we are working hard to achieve that. I have always said that the fight would go on until the end of the season and we will continue our fight until then".

Silva saw positives from Hull's defeat to the Black Cats last weekend but hopes added composure in the final third will help them secure a result at Selhurst Park. "The players have worked hard all week and understand what they have to do differently compared to the last game. I want the same attitude and commitment as last weekend but with the end ingredient added".

"We have to keep our focus"

Silva predicted an open game with both teams going for the win on Sunday lunchtime. He explained “Crystal Palace only really need a point but I don’t think they will play for just a point. Every game is like a final at the moment and it will be the same for our opponents".

The Hull manager is wary of the attacking threat Palace could present, stating “of course we have a tough game and this is clear to us because we face a very good opponent with good individual players as well. Crystal Palace have an atmosphere and a stadium that isn’t easy to play in and they are very strong in attack, causing problems for all teams".

However, he insisted that concentration in defence could ultimately see them over the line. Silva concluded “we have to keep our focus and stay strong with our defensive organisation. Then we have to play our game to cause them problems".