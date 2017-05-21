Josh Harrop left delighted after netting in United debut

Manchester United academy starlet Josh Harrop has stated he was "delighted" by his debut goal for the senior side, as he opened the scoring in the final day 2-0 victory over Crystal Palace.

Dreamed about it so many times

United manager José Mourinho promised after the 0-0 draw with Southampton that the kids would be played against Sam Allardyce's side, with the Red Devils preparing for Wednesday's Europa League final with Ajax.

The coach certainly didn't disappoint hopeful fans as be fielded the youngest Premier League side in the club's history, with eight former academy players been fielded and another four on the bench.

Harrop was started after scoring a hat-trick for the under-23's in the 3-2 win over Tottenham the previous week, and topped off his start as he opened the scoring at Old Trafford.

Paul Pogba secured the win but the afternoon belonged to the young forward, and he stated his delight at opening his senior account for the Red Devils.

"I’ve dreamed about it so many times so, for it to come true today, I’m delighted," Harrop said to manutd.com post-match. "Over the moon!"



“All my family were here, my friends," the youngster stated to the club's website. "I’m delighted they could share the moment with me."

"I’ve trained since I was eight for this moment," the 21-year-old delightfully stated. "So, for it to come true today in front of everyone, I’m over the moon, speechless.”

A big day for the academy

Though the changes proved to be purposeful for the trip to Stockholm, but the clash showed the promise that United have in their ranks below the senior XI.

It wasn't only Harrop that impressed with the likes of Demi Mitchell, Scott McTominay and Angel Gomes all impressing.

The 16-year-old Gomes became the youngest debutant since Duncan Edwards and the first millennial to appear in the top-flight, and Harrop stated that Sunday's clash is a big day for the club's academy.

“We all said to each other: ‘This is a massive moment for us all and we just want to go out there and enjoy it’," he said. "It’s the last game of the season and we were given a chance to impress."

"Everyone out there did themselves proud – everyone did more than enough," Harrop concluded. "It was a great performance from the lads."