Byran Robson admits he would be "very surprised" to see Rooney at Manchester United next season

Manchester United legend and club ambassador Byran Robson has admitted that he would "very surprised" to see Wayne Rooney at United next season, as the club captain and all-time top scorer is expected to leave Old Trafford after 13 years.

Move on and get first-team football

It has been an excellent career for the 31-year-old as he has written himself into the club's history books, but the last few years have seen a decline in both form and game time.

José Mourinho has reduced his role to a minimal one during his first season in charge, with Rooney making 39 appearances overall his second-lowest total during his United career.

Rooney could have made his final appearance in the 2-1 win over Ajax amidst heavy exit rumours, and Robson admitted that he would be surprised to see the striker at the club next season.

"I would be very surprised if Wayne is with us next season," Robson admitted told BBC Sport. "Because I think he wants to move on to get first-team football."

"Wayne is one of those players who loves to play week in, week out," he added. "You get the best out of him that way and that hasn't happened for him this year."

Still have a decision to make

Rooney seems to have been linked to clubs here, there and everywhere, with rumours surfacing in China, United States of America and in the English top-flight over the past few months.

The biggest rumour has been the possible return to boyhood club Everton where it all happened, but when asked about his future after Wednesday's Europa League victory he stated he still has a decision to make.

"Honestly, I've said before, I don't know," Rooney stated. "I've got decisions to make now over the next few weeks, have a word with my family, and then I'll decide."

"I think I just have to make a decision in terms of a football decision," he added. "And that's what I'll do."