Report: Cristiano Ronaldo keen on Man Utd return

Yesterday, news rapidly broke out from numerous Portuguese outlets stating that Cristiano Ronaldo was looking for a way out of Real Madrid this summer, due to a "lack of support" in regards to recent claims suggesting the player had been defrauding £13m from Spanish taxmen.

And of course, in annual fashion, this instantly threw up links with a return to Manchester United to work under his former boss José Mourinho ahead of the Portuguese's second season in charge, which unsurprisingly left vast amounts of supporters sceptical.

'Sky Sources' believe he wants to return

However, commonly-credible English source Sky Sports have - on Sunday evening - stated that the Reds legend doesn't just want to leave Spain, but has also prioritised Old Trafford as his next destination in a move that would be very likely to break to world-record transfer fee of £89m set by United in order to bring Paul Pogba back to the club last August.

Sky Sports added that source close to the 32-year-old, who is thought to be super agent Jorge Mendes, has admitted that the club and city are still "very close to his heart" eight years after he swapped Manchester for Madrid in 2009 for £80m, then a world-record amount.

United think he'll stay at Real

Despite Ronaldo's 'interest', Manchester United have been drawn into a few sagas with the player since his departure which have ultimately resulted in him staying at the Bernabeu and therefore the "general feeling" among club officials is that he will once again remain at the back-to-back Champions of Europe for next term.

As a result of this, it's believed that they are being cautious in terms of being dragged into another saga and will continue their strong interest in Cristiano Ronaldo's Real Madrid team-mate Álvaro Morata and look to seal a deal for his signature in the next week or so.

Paris-Saint Germain, AC Milan under new ownership and China appear to be the only financially realistic destinations for the Portugal international but a return to England representing the Red Devils is apparently the priority, so we'll just have to wait and see how this one pans out over the course of the transfer window.