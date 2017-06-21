Ibrahimovic's presence made Rooney a side-figure at Man Utd, says Kim Kallstrom

Zlatan Ibrahimovic has made his presence felt ever since he was released by Manchester United, through some interesting posts on Instagram and other social media, the Swede has managed to let the world know that he's not done yet.

Ibrahimovic proved his doubters wrong after a stellar season in England with the Red Devils as he led the club to success in the EFL Cup as well as the UEFA Europa League, scoring 28 goals in all competitions as he managed to enjoy success in yet another country in his glittering European career.

The Swede's former national team-mate Kim Kallstrom spoke with Swedish outlet Cafe.se and explained how Ibrahimovic's arrival impacted Wayne Rooney's status at the club.

Ibrahimovic is a huge star says Kallstrom

There is little doubt in the fact that wherever he goes, Ibrahimovic tends to stand above the rest, in most cases, he quite literally does. The Swede's goal-scoring contributions on the pitch and his role as a senior player, off the pitch, were invaluable.

For so many years, Rooney has become synonymous with United, wearing the number 10 jersey and always giving it his best on the pitch, he also recently broke Sir Bobby Charlton's record and became the all-time top scorer for the Red Devils.

All of that success and glory with the club still couldn't prevent Rooney from becoming a bench-warmer under Jose Mourinho and Kallstrom voiced his views on the matter.

He said while speaking to Cafe.se, " It is clear, he [Ibrahimovic] is a huge star, he can go to Manchester United as a 34 or 35-year-old and instantly become the central figure."

Kallstrom acknowledged that he meant no disrespect to Rooney and said: "No disrespect to Wayne Rooney, he is their record goalscorer, but he turned into a parenthesis when Ibrahimovic arrived."

Zlatan wore the country on his shoulders, according to Kallstrom

Kallstrom then went on to speak about Ibrahimovic's contributions for the Swedish National team and praised his commitment and dedication to the national cause.

Sweden's all-time top scorer has featured in numerous tournaments since making his debut in 2002 World Cup and Kallstrom recollected his impact within the national camp.

Kallstrom said " I do not remember exactly how I worded it ", he was referring to a previous interview in which he spoke about Ibrahimovic.He continued in saying, "But if I said he decided everything, it was a bit of a saying, it was not that he literally decided everything. "

Kallstrom hailed Sweden's teams and said that while the country had "many talented players", Ibrahimovic was a "completely different level" of a football player. Kallstrom highlighted his love for Sweden and said that Ibrahimovic "wore the country on his shoulders" .