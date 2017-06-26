José Mourinho hailed as a "winner" by Henrikh Mkhitaryan

José Mourinho has been hailed as a “winner” by Henrikh Mkhitaryan as the Manchester United player answered fans’ questions on Facebook.

Mkhitaryan was Mourinho’s third signing at the club after joining this time last year. Despite costing in excess of £25m from Borussia Dortmund, the Armenian was infrequently used for the first half of the 2016/17 season.

Mkhitaryan: I've learned from Mourinho

Some suggested his career at United was ever after just months, but he won Mourinho over and proved a vital player as United won three trophies last season; the Community Shield, EFL Cup and UEFA Europa League.

Mkhitaryan told one United fan in a Facebook Q&A that “José is a winner.”

“He works so hard to win every single game and to make sure that we are all ready to give 100%.”

“He gives us emotion, and motivation. I have learned a lot from him and will continue to do so.”

I want more goals and assists next year, reveals Mkhitaryan

Meanwhile, Mkhitaryan also spoke of his desire to increase his individual output next season.

“I’d love to score more goals and give more assists,” he revealed.

“And help the team win as many trophies as possible.”

There were three trophies for Mkhitaryan last season. He scored 11 times and assisted five goals for his teammates. Yet he was most prolific in the Europa League, scoring six times to be United’s top goalscorer in that competition, including the vital second goal in the final against Ajax.

United back in Champions League next season

If he can replicate those European performances in the Champions League and Premier League next season, his stature in England will only continue to grow after a solid, if unspectacular, first season.