Confirmed: Tom Ince signs for Huddersfield Town

Huddersfield Town have announced the signing of Tom Ince from Derby County. He has signed a three-year deal, running until Summer 2020, with the option of a further year's extension. Ince, who is predominantly a right-winger, contributed 37 goals in 105 games for the Rams throughout a two-year spell, as well as a short-term loan.

Whilst officialy undisclosed, the rumoured fee is set to amount at £10m, joining fellow new-signing Aaron Mooy as a joint club record deal. Ince joins the likes of Mooy, Belgian forward Laurent Depoitre and Finnish goalkeeper Jonas Lössl on loan from 1. FSV Mainz 05 as new summer arrivals, as boss David Wagner prepares for the Terriers' first top flight campaign since 1971/1972.

"Tom has a massive desire to come to Huddersfield", says Wagner.

Speaking to the club's official website, Wagner spoke of the players "high-quality".

“He has been one of the best players in the Sky Bet Championship for many years now" said Wagner.

"He scores goals, creates them for others and is always a threat when he’s on the pitch, so I’m very happy to welcome him to the Club today."

The former Borussia Dortmund coach told how Ince has a desire to play for Huddersfield in the Premier League.

"He has had a taste of the division for two short spells and he is desperate to show everyone that he belongs in the top division. I think he can be a big player for us.”

The former Liverpool youngster is set to be joined by United States international Danny Williams, recently released by Reading, and Montpellier's Beninese striker Steve Mounié.