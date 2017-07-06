Goalkeeper Jonas Lössl joins Huddersfield Town on season-long loan

Huddersfield Town have confirmed the signing of Denmark international Jonas Lössl on a season-long loan with the option to buy in a year's time. The 6' 5" goalkeeper arrives at the John Smith's Stadium after spending the last term with Bundesliga side 1. FSV Mainz 05, and was one of a few stand-out players as the club finished 15th.

Temporary moves have been a custom for The Terriers since David Wagner took charge at the helm. Aaron Mooy, Kasey Palmer, Izzy Brown and Danny Ward all played a vital part in the 2016/2017 promotion-winning season but were all on loan from Premier League clubs, and now it looks like that trend is set to continue.

Lössl has plenty of top-flight experience

Players with experience will be crucial for Huddersfield in the upcoming season, and Lössl has plenty of it. Before arriving at the Premier League scene, the shot-stopper has had a five-year spell in the Danish Superliga with FC Midtjylland, a two-year stay in Ligue 1 with Guingamp and, of course, last season in the German first division as well.

Lössl has also represented his country at youth level ranging from the under 17s to the under 21s, and was handed his senior debut in an International Friendly fixture against Scotland in March last year. Town manager Wagner emphasised his delight with the transfer before stating that it's "rare" to get a player of his quality on loan.

David Wagner "believes" in his talent

"I trust and believe in his talent and potential," David Wagner told the club's website once everything was completed, "he is a good shot-stopper, he is a real presence and he is good with the ball at his feet too." The 45-year-old boss continued by stating that Jonas Lössl has "all the skills you want" from a goalkeeper in the modern game.

The player himself seemed just as excited as his new manager during his welcome interview, and said that playing in England is his "biggest dream" and a "great opportunity." He also admitted that talks only began a few days before he signed a contract, with talking to Wagner "convincing" him to make up his mind swiftly.

Jonas Lössl is expected to be Huddersfield Town's first-choice goalkeeper throughout the 2017/2018 campaign, amid reports that the West Yorkshire club are looking to bring in Manchester United's Sam Johnstone to provide competition.