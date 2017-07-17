Sergio Romero extends Manchester United stay until 2021

Manchester United have announced the extended stay of one of their key players in the 2016/17 campaign, goalkeeper Sergio Romero signing a new four-year deal with the Reds.

Looking forward to help the team build

The Argentine has found appearances hard to come by since he arrived from Sampdoria back in 2015, with the 30-year-old having only made 28 appearances thus far in his two years with the club.

However, the keeper proved more prominent under the guidance of manager José Mourinho especially towards the back end of the previous campaign, with the Argentine filling in for David De Gea in clashes such as the win over Sunderland as rumours of a move to Real Madrid resurfaced for the Spaniard.

Romero shone last season mainly in United's successful Europa League campaign in which he made 12 appearances, the Argentine's latest appearance for United was their 2-0 triumph over Ajax and he shared his delight at signing a new deal.

"I am delighted to have signed a new contract," Romero told manutd.com. "Who wouldn't want to be at the biggest club in the world?"

"We have great goalkeepers here and we are always learning from each other," the 30-year-old stated. "I am looking forward to helping the team build on last season's success in 2017/18."

"Sergio is a great goalkeeper and professional," Mourinho said to the club's website. "He had a good season and outstanding performances, especially in our Europa League success."

" Sergio deserves his contract," the coach added. "And for Manchester United to have Sergio and David is amazing in such an important role."

No truth in the rumours

United are currently on their pre-season tour of America but that hasn't stopped them in the transfer window with the capture of striker Romelu Lukaku, they don't look be stopping there with a number of the best players linked with a move to Old Trafford. One player who has played down those rumours has been Gareth Bale.

The Welshman has been linked with a move to the Reds ever since his move to Real Madrid back in 2014, but no more so than this season as the winger played out a frustrating campaign in the Spanish capital.

The 2016/17 season was one dogged by injuries for the 28-year-old in which he only made 19 appearances and sat out a hometown appearance in the Champions League final victory over Juventus, this has led to more rumours of a possible exit but he set the record straight stating there was "nothing to discuss" on a move back to England.

"The truth is that I do not read any of that," Bale told MARCA on the United rumours. "Logically I am a British player and I am always linked with a return home."

"It happened with Beckham, with other Englishmen who came to Spain. Nothing new," he stated. "I am happy playing in Madrid."

"Logically interest is interest, but if there has been nothing concrete," Bale concluded. "No offer, there is nothing to discuss."