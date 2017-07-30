Huddersfield Town announce their squad for pre-season training camp

Huddersfield Town have announced the team going to Austria for a week-long training camp. The 27-man strong team will be staying in Kirchberg from the 29 July until the 5 August.

During the time in Austria the terriers will work together, to bond as a unit as several new players have joined over the Summer. The only players who did not make the trip were Nahki Wells (ankle) and Jon Gorenc Stanković (knee) who both have injuries preventing them from travelling.

Can this year's trip have the same impact?

Much like last year, this training camp has the intention of bonding the team, but this has even more purpose than last year's camp where the team were also in Austria, Then they were set to begin an assault on the Championship to try and finish in the top six, to enable them to either gain automatic promotion, or, as the case turned out, win the play-offs and earn promotion in a thrilling penalty shoot out at Wembley in May.

This year the camp is also to help the team bond again. Some people have left, new signings have come in, loan players have been bought (Aaron Mooy), loan players have return (Kasey Palmer), whereas other loan players have not been released by their clubs to either sign or retun to the Terriers (Danny Ward and Izzy Brown).

Town have also announced that on Monday 31 July they will open up the evening training session, so that the fans who have travelled to Austria for the matches will see the team in training. The Terriers have only just begun the week-long camp, however everything seems to be going to plan from the details they have released on Social Media.

After last years camp in Austria, Town went on their run that ended with them earning promotion to the Premier League. They have returned to the country for this year's camp, could the result be the same? Could Huddersfield do what Leicester City did in the 2015/2016 season - everyone has been writing the Terriers off already, but the same was said last season, when they were favourites for relegation.