West Bromwich Albion 2017/18 Season Preview: Will Baggies' Pulis progression continue?

With just days to go until another Premier League campaign kicks off, West Bromwich Albion begin their eighth-successive top-flight campaign, eyeing to further solidify their status at the top tier of English football.

That however, will not be an easy feat. Again finishing comfortably in mid-table last term, at one stage back in March, the Baggies were aiming for an unlikely place in the top seven, with sights on European football.

Once more those visions became distinctly blurred towards the end of the season, as with guaranteed survival came a lack of direction once more for Tony Pulis' men as they ended up in 10th spot. So what are the realistic ambitions of the West Midlands outfit?

Will Pulis stick or twist?

Much will depend on whether Pulis elects to stick with the same 4-2-3-1 formation, that paid rich dividends for West Brom from the middle part of their last campaign.

Going completely against everything that the Baggies boss has been noted for, the Welshman suddenly opted to switch from a 4-5-1 system, to having four in attack.

The switch in tactics greatly aided winger Matt Phillips, who despite tailing off in the latter stages of last term - largely due to injury - scored four goals and amassed nine assists during the campaign.