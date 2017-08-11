Tommy Smith: Huddersfield Town happy to be labelled as underdogs

Premier League new boys Huddersfield Town are feeling confident and ready for their debut in the top flight with the label of underdogs, according to newly-appointed club captain Tommy Smith.

The Terriers are being widely tipped for relegation after scraping through the Sky Bet Championship to gain promotion through the play-offs last season, despite finishing as the 5th best-placed team.

Huddersfield “happy” to be underdogs

Smith addressed the media after David Wagner’s pre-Crystal Palace press conference ahead of the opening weekend clash at Selhurst Park on Saturday, and made it clear that the squad aren’t taking into account what outsiders think of them.

“We are more than happy for people to write us off and more than happy to be the underdogs, that’s absolutely fine,” the 25-year-old insisted. “People didn’t expect anything from us last season and look what we achieved."

He went on the claim that Huddersfield have as good a chance as anyone to avoid the drop “if they go about their business in the right way,” and ensured fans that the club is going to ”give it a good go.”

 