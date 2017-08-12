Lukaku leads from the front as United get off to perfect start in the Premier League

That though brings an end to this evening's Premier League game between Manchester United and West Ham. I am Brandon Sayer taking you through today's game, I hope you have enjoyed our coverage and until next time have a good evening.

That 4-0 win means United end the opening weekend at the top of the table which is a great start indeed while West Ham will need to improve alot if they want to do well this season.

That was a truely fantastic performance from United and the scoreline doesn't flatter them at all. Lukaku scored two, Martial and Pogba scored the goals and it should have been much more.

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Manchester United 4-0 West Ham.

90+1' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Goal for United! Pogba scores United's fourth. This goal was pure class as Pogba collected the ball from Martial on the edge of the box and perfectly placed the ball into the back of the net. Superb performance from Mourinho's men.

88' - Manchester United substitution: Mkhitaryan is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

88' - Goal for United! Martial scores United's third goal of the game. A brillaint flowing move ended with Mkhitaryan playing Martial through on goal and he placed the ball into the back of the net to give United exactly what they deserve.

81' - West Ham substitution: Masuaku is replaced by Aaron Cresswell.

80' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Anthony Martial.

76' - Manchester United substitution: Mata is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

71' - Blind this time nearly scored for United when another free flowing move from the hosts ended with Valencia playing a lovely cross to Blind but his volley went just over the bar.

66' - Yet again another brilliant move from United ended with Rashford unleashing a brilliant shot from the edge of the box which hit the post and went across the line and wide at the other side of the goal. Ogbonna received a yellow card during the move for a late challenge on Mkhitaryan.

63' - A brilliant run from Mkhitaryan ended with him forcing Joe Hart into a very good save from the edge of the box.

61' - Double West Ham substitution: Noble and Fernandes are replaced by Rice and Sakho, who scored here last season.

60' - Valencia receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Arnautovic.

59' - West Ham almost got one goal back when a brilliant cross from Angelo Ogbonna was headed onto the bar by Marko Arnautovic with De Gea well beaten.

53' - Goal for United! Lukaku scores his second goal of the game. Mkhitaryan delivered a great cross into the box from a freekick and the big Belgian headed the ball home with Hart left helpless in goals. Brilliant start to the second half for United.

51' - Pablo Zabaleta receives a yellow card for deliberately tripping Rashford who was about to run into the box.

50' - A brilliant counter attack from United saw Pogba play a great through ball to Rashford, who was in on goal, but he put his shot over the crossbar when he should have done so much better.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well the opening half has gone to plan for Mourinho's men as Lukaku netted a very good goal on his debut. They have also had other chances to score more but some good defending and good saves from Joe Hart has kept United to only the one goal. The visitors will need to come more out of their shell in the second half as they have been sitting back to much during that half. We will see how the second half goes very soon as you can join us in a few minutes time for the live football once again!

45+1' - A brilliant passing move from the visitors ended with Fernandes forcing De Gea into a very good save. Right after that chance the referee blew his whistle for half-time. Manchester United 1-0 West Ham.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

43' - Eric Bailly receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Javier Hernandez.

33' - Goal for United! Lukaku opens the scoring on his debut. The goal came when Matic broke up play on the halfway line with the ball falling to Rashford, who played a great through pass to Lukaku, who in turn placed the ball into the back of the net via the post past Joe Hart in nets. That was well needed for the home side.

26' - A brilliant through ball from Pogba found Mata in on goal again but he tried to pass to Lukaku, who was unmarked at the back post and that allowed the defender to clear the ball. United are now starting to play much faster but still it's looking alot like much of their home games last season.

18' - Finally the first chance of game finally comes as a brilliant through pass from Mkhitaryan found Mata but his shot was saved by Hart, who spread himself well, and then from the follow up the Hammers' defence just about managed to stop Lukaku from putting the ball into the net.

15' - The home side have started to take the game to the Hammers in the last five minutes but so far their good play hasn't lead to any real chances as the visitors' defence have stood strong so far.

8' - It has been a very scrappy start to the game from both sides as they haven't been able to settle into the game as of yet with United given away alot of early freekicks.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to start the game. Game on!

West Ham substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Cresswell, Fonte, Collins, Rice, Sakho.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial.

West Ham Starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Noble, Obiang; Fernandes, Arnautovic, Ayew; Hernandez.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Blind, Jones, Bailly, Matic, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku.

The team news from Old Trafford is in. Stay tuned as we bring it to you next.

We'll have confirmed team news for you at around 3:00PM GMT but before that, stay with us as the build up to the game continues.

West Ham predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Snodgrass, Ayew, Arnautovic; Hernandez.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rashford; Lukaku.

Bilic will be without even more players for the game as Michail Antonio, Andy Carroll, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mauel Lanzini and Sakho are all out the game with injuries. Summer signings Hart, Zabaleta, Arnautovic and Hernandez are all likely to start the game and show that the Hammers mean business this weekend.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Mourinho will be without a few players due to injury. Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young remain out with injuries they picked up at the end of last season. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones though will return to the squad after missing the game in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in midweek due to suspension. Lukaku and Matic are likely to given their Premier League debuts for the club, while Lindelof could start from the bench given his shaky start to his United career.

Hernandez's return will surely be a big part of the game on Sunday after he left United a couple of summers ago after impressing a lot during his time at the club. It wouldn't be surprise either if he was to score against his former side as it's a thing that happens in football nowadays.

Both sides have invested heavily this summer with Mourinho bringing in Romelu Lukaku, Victor Lindelof and Nemanja Matic, while the Hammers have brought in Joe Hart, Pablo Zabaleta, Marko Arnautovic and Javier Hernandez to date.

On the other hand, Slaven Bilic's men also disappointed as at one stage last year they were in a relegation battle but a good second half of the season saw them hugely improve as they ended up finishing in 11th and they will be looking to finish much higher this time around.

One of those home draws came against the Hammers last season when an early Diafra Sakho goal for the Hammers was cancelled out by a Zlatan Ibrahimovic goal. United had plenty of chances to then go on and win the game but as they did on a number of occasions last season they failed to take their chances when it mattered.

The main reason for United finishing so low was down to their poor home form last season as they drew 10 of their 19 home games which will need to improve this season if they are going to achieve their aim.

Jose Mourinho's men hugely disappointed last year as they finished sixth in the league but this time around they will be looking to put up a title challenge given the amount of money they have invested in their squad this summer.

The final game of the opening weekend in the Premier League puts together two sides who will be looking to get off to the perfect start after not having the best of seasons in the league last season.

Hello there everyone, and welcome to VAVEL UK's live minute-by-minute commentary of the Premier League match held at Old Trafford between Manchester United and West Ham United. Kick-off at Old Trafford is set for 4:00BST, so stick with us until then as we build up to the game and get the confirmed team news.