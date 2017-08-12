Lukaku leads from the front as United get off to perfect start in the Premier League
That 4-0 win means United end the opening weekend at the top of the table which is a great start indeed while West Ham will need to improve alot if they want to do well this season.

That was a truely fantastic performance from United and the scoreline doesn't flatter them at all. Lukaku scored two, Martial and Pogba scored the goals and it should have been much more.

90+3' - The referee blows his whistle to end the game. Manchester United 4-0 West Ham.

90+1' - The referee has decided to add on three minutes at the end of the second half.

90' - Goal for United! Pogba scores United's fourth. This goal was pure class as Pogba collected the ball from Martial on the edge of the box and perfectly placed the ball into the back of the net. Superb performance from Mourinho's men.

88' - Manchester United substitution: Mkhitaryan is replaced by Jesse Lingard.

88' - Goal for United! Martial scores United's third goal of the game. A brillaint flowing move ended with Mkhitaryan playing Martial through on goal and he placed the ball into the back of the net to give United exactly what they deserve.

81' - West Ham substitution: Masuaku is replaced by Aaron Cresswell.

80' - Manchester United substitution: Rashford is replaced by Anthony Martial.

76' - Manchester United substitution: Mata is replaced by Marouane Fellaini.

71' - Blind this time nearly scored for United when another free flowing move from the hosts ended with Valencia playing a lovely cross to Blind but his volley went just over the bar.

66' - Yet again another brilliant move from United ended with Rashford unleashing a brilliant shot from the edge of the box which hit the post and went across the line and wide at the other side of the goal. Ogbonna received a yellow card during the move for a late challenge on Mkhitaryan.

63' - A brilliant run from Mkhitaryan ended with him forcing Joe Hart into a very good save from the edge of the box.

61' - Double West Ham substitution: Noble and Fernandes are replaced by Rice and Sakho, who scored here last season.

60' - Valencia receives a yellow card for a late challenge on Arnautovic.

59' - West Ham almost got one goal back when a brilliant cross from Angelo Ogbonna was headed onto the bar by Marko Arnautovic with De Gea well beaten.

53' - Goal for United! Lukaku scores his second goal of the game. Mkhitaryan delivered a great cross into the box from a freekick and the big Belgian headed the ball home with Hart left helpless in goals. Brilliant start to the second half for United.

51' - Pablo Zabaleta receives a yellow card for deliberately tripping Rashford who was about to run into the box.

50' - A brilliant counter attack from United saw Pogba play a great through ball to Rashford, who was in on goal, but he put his shot over the crossbar when he should have done so much better.

46' - The referee blows his whistle to begin the second half. Game on!

Well the opening half has gone to plan for Mourinho's men as Lukaku netted a very good goal on his debut. They have also had other chances to score more but some good defending and good saves from Joe Hart has kept United to only the one goal. The visitors will need to come more out of their shell in the second half as they have been sitting back to much during that half. We will see how the second half goes very soon as you can join us in a few minutes time for the live football once again!

45+1' - A brilliant passing move from the visitors ended with Fernandes forcing De Gea into a very good save. Right after that chance the referee blew his whistle for half-time. Manchester United 1-0 West Ham.

45' - The referee has decided to add on one minute at the end of the first half.

43' - Eric Bailly receives the first yellow card of the game for a late challenge on Javier Hernandez.

33' - Goal for United! Lukaku opens the scoring on his debut. The goal came when Matic broke up play on the halfway line with the ball falling to Rashford, who played a great through pass to Lukaku, who in turn placed the ball into the back of the net via the post past Joe Hart in nets. That was well needed for the home side.

26' - A brilliant through ball from Pogba found Mata in on goal again but he tried to pass to Lukaku, who was unmarked at the back post and that allowed the defender to clear the ball. United are now starting to play much faster but still it's looking alot like much of their home games last season.

18' - Finally the first chance of game finally comes as a brilliant through pass from Mkhitaryan found Mata but his shot was saved by Hart, who spread himself well, and then from the follow up the Hammers' defence just about managed to stop Lukaku from putting the ball into the net.

15' - The home side have started to take the game to the Hammers in the last five minutes but so far their good play hasn't lead to any real chances as the visitors' defence have stood strong so far.

8' - It has been a very scrappy start to the game from both sides as they haven't been able to settle into the game as of yet with United given away alot of early freekicks.

1' - The referee blows his whistle to start the game. Game on!

West Ham substitutes: Adrian, Byram, Cresswell, Fonte, Collins, Rice, Sakho.

Manchester United substitutes: Romero, Darmian, Smalling, Fellaini, Herrera, Lingard, Martial.

West Ham Starting XI: Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Masuaku; Noble, Obiang; Fernandes, Arnautovic, Ayew; Hernandez.

Manchester United starting XI: De Gea, Valencia, Blind, Jones, Bailly, Matic, Pogba, Mkhitaryan, Mata, Rashford, Lukaku.

West Ham predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) Hart; Zabaleta, Reid, Ogbonna, Cresswell; Noble, Obiang; Snodgrass, Ayew, Arnautovic; Hernandez.

Manchester United predicted XI: (4-2-3-1) De Gea; Valencia, Bailly, Jones, Darmian; Matic, Herrera; Mkhitaryan, Pogba, Rashford; Lukaku.

Bilic will be without even more players for the game as Michail Antonio, Andy Carroll, Cheikhou Kouyate, Mauel Lanzini and Sakho are all out the game with injuries. Summer signings Hart, Zabaleta, Arnautovic and Hernandez are all likely to start the game and show that the Hammers mean business this weekend.

In terms of team news ahead of the game, Mourinho will be without a few players due to injury. Luke Shaw, Marcos Rojo and Ashley Young remain out with injuries they picked up at the end of last season. Eric Bailly and Phil Jones though will return to the squad after missing the game in the UEFA Super Cup against Real Madrid in midweek due to suspension. Lukaku and Matic are likely to given their Premier League debuts for the club, while Lindelof could start from the bench given his shaky start to his United career.