David Wagner salutes "brave" Huddersfield Town after Premier League home victory over Newcastle

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner hailed his side's "bravery" after the Terriers kicked off their home schedule with a 1-0 win over fellow new boys Newcastle United.

Town are the first promoted side to record consecutive clean sheets to start life in the Premier League since Charlton Athletic in 1997-98. Aaron Mooy scored the only goal of the game to continue Huddersfield's dream start.

Wagner urges focus, salutes atmosphere at John Smith's Stadium

The Terriers boss spoke of his team's concentration and the support the fans provided during the match: 

“I always say that to the players and now we are the living proof,” the Huddersfield manager said after Mooy’s superb shot five minutes after half-time sealed the victory. “I did not expect to be here but we must not forget that while we have had two great results we are still only two games into the season. All we want to do is to be brave in every single game and we have done that so far.