José Mourinho refuses to single out Victor Lindelöf for criticism after Huddersfield Town loss

Huddersfield Town stunned Manchester United with a shock 2-1 win, putting an end to United's unbeaten streak in the Premier League.

Jose Mourinho was forced to substitute Victor Lindelof on for Phil Jones due to an unfortunate injury. At the point of substitution, it was 0-0, with Manchester United trying to break down Huddersfield Town's sturdy defence.

Just five minutes after the substitution, Aaron Mooy scored a rebound goal for the Terriers after winning possession by outmuscling Juan Mata who had gone deep down to the defence to receive a pass.

Just five minutes later, Victor Lindelof made a shocking misjudgement of the ball thus failing to make any sort of contact with the ball. That led to another Huddersfield goal, this time by Laurent Depoitre.

Could have been very different

Admittedly, these mistakes do happen now and then but it's never nice to do it in a game where you're down 1-0 and when you're trying to impress the boss to get into the starting XI.

The game could have been totally different if United had not conceded that second goal.

Huddersfield started to defend really deeply which made it really difficult for the Reds to find a way through.

It was not until the 78th minute till United scored a goal thanks to a wonderful cross by Romelu Lukaku and a decent header by Marcus Rashford.

After the game ended, Jose Mourinho came out and said that the mistakes are not to be blamed and pointed his fingers towards the Champions League game against Benfica that was played on Wednesday.

He said: "It’s not fair to say that the mistakes were responsible for the defeat, because the mistakes were in the context of the overall performance.

The Portuguese manager said: "If we are playing amazingly well and then we lose because of an individual mistake, then we can say ‘okay we lost because of an individual mistake’. But no, since the first minute, the game was poor for us. We paid the price and I think deservedly.”

Lindelof deserves time, just like everyone else

Manchester United signed Victor Lindelof was on a four-year deal for a fee of £30.7m. He was hyped to be one of the best central defenders out there in Europe.

He might not have lived up to the hype but, giving him time is the most sensible and appropriate things to do.

Besides, players like David De Gea, Nemanja Vidic and Patrice Evra didn't have the best of starts either. They all took their time to adapt and all of them ended up being top class players for the club.