AFC Bournemouth vs Huddersfield Town Preview: Terriers look to continue winning ways in six-pointer at Vitality

Huddersfield Town travel to AFC Bournemouth for their twelfth game of the Premier League season.

Both clubs are coming off of wins before the league halted for the international break. The Terriers defeated West Bromwich Albion 1-0 to sit tenth in the table.

The Cherries picked up a vital 1-0 win at Newcastle Unitedas a late Steve Cook goal deep into second half stoppage time ensuring all three points and lifting Bournemouth out of the relegation zone into 17th.

 