Huddersfield Town interested in winger Kingsley Schindler

Huddersfield Town have enquired about the services of German-based Ghanian winger Kingsley Schindler. The Terriers, currently 11th in the Premier League table, are vying with Werder Bremen for the 23 year-old's services.

Schindler helping Holstein Stein to surprise lead in 2. Bundesliga

Schindler has scored five goals and assisted two others as Die Störche are tied for the league lead with Fortuna Dusseldorf on 30 points, but possess a greater goal difference to top the league.

They are seeking back-to-back promotions and a place in the top flight of German football after having just been promoted from 3. Bundesliga last season.

Possessing dual citizenship in his native Ghana and Germany, Black Stars coach Kwesi Appiah is considering a call-up for Schindler as the Ghanians look to the future, after failing to qualify for next year's World Cup for the first time since 2002.

German giants appear to be Terriers' biggest rivals for 23-year old

Huddersfield are not the only team interested in acquiring the services of Schindler though. Werder Bremen are also in hot pursuit, with reports stating that Die Werderaner have "stretched out their tentacles" for the versatile attacking winger.

Bremen lie 16th in the Bundesliga table with just one win on eight points. If the season ended today, they would qualify for the relegation playoffs.

Schindler just completed a move to Kiel after making 77 appearances for Hoffenheim's reserve team, scoring 14 times, but with the lack of opportunities to crack their first team, he moved down a division and is under contract with Holstein Stein until 2019.

He started his career at SC Concordia, making a lone appearance there before moving on to TSG Neustrelitz, scoring twice in 20 appearances.