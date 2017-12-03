David de Gea: I felt unbeatable in Manchester United's 3-1 win against Arsenal

David de Gea admitted that he felt unbeatable after his brilliant performance for Manchester United in their 3-1 victory over Arsenal at the Emirates on Saturday evening.

The Spaniard made a record 14 saves for Jose Mourinho's men against the Gunners in which Antonio Valencia and two goals from Jesse Lingard sealed a massive three points for the Red Devils.

De Gea reveals that he felt "unbeatable" against Arsenal

Although United took an early two goal lead, De Gea had to keep United in the game with some outstanding save and he admitted after the game that he believed that he could save everything that the Arsenal players threw at him.

Speaking to MUTV after the game, De Gea said "sometimes, you just start a game with a really good save" and from there you feel "unbeatable" and it was made easier given our start as "we scored two important goals" which left Arsenal chasing the game early on.

When asked about which save was his best, De Gea replied saying "probably the double save when we were winning 2-1" as if they had scored that it would have made the game more difficult to see out but "the full team defended very well and fought for the three points."

De Gea praised Lukaku for his role in the win after almost scoring in his own net

De Gea even had to be at his level best to stop Romelu Lukaku from scoring an own goal in the first half, after he inadvertently turned a Alexis Sanchez free-kick towards goal.

When he was asked about it, De Gea joked and said "yes, he nearly scored an own goal" but the main thing was "I saved the ball" and after that De Gea felt that Lukaku "did a really good job" for the side to see out the win.

The win at the Emirates was crucial as means that United have now recorded four successive Premier League wins ahead of the derby against Manchester City next weekend which promises to be a good game as both sides try and get the bragging rights.