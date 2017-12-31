David Wagner "happy" with point at Burnley

Huddersfield Town manager David Wagner was pleased with his side's 0-0 draw at home to Burnley. The Terriers end 2017 in 11th place in the Premier League table on 24 points, six points clear of the relegation zone.

Wagner "happy" with point from "tough game" for his side

Following the draw, the German said “it was a very tough game for us, so I’m very happy with the point and the clean sheet" while pointing out that "everyone could see why Burnley are seventh in the Premier League."

While conceding "Burnley was the better side today. We were sloppy in our passing and looked tired. The second-half was better from us. I was angry that we didn’t use the wind as we could during the first-half” he said"you still have to collect points when this happens, so that makes me happy."

German admits side got lucky on Clarets penalty claim, praises Lössl

Burnley were seeking a penalty when Jeff Hendrick was taken down by Huddersfield keeper Jonas Lössl to which Wagner responded: “I haven’t seen it again yet, but I’ve heard there was contact. We’ll take this luck, like you have to take the unlucky moments."

Lössl was a big reason why Huddersfield kept their seventh clean sheet of the season and the manager recognized this: “Jonas Lössl was fantastic today. He made two or three big saves when we needed him in situations”.

Wagner has plans for the team before the New Year's Day fixture at Leicester City: “Now we’re going back to Canalside to recover, then we drive to Leicester City tomorrow. I know we can recover, but we will see who is fresh then."