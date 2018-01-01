Brighton & Hove Albion 2-2 Bournemouth analysis: Seagulls rue missed chances

Brighton & Hove Albion will rue their missed chances and will see as two points dropped as they drew 2-2 at The Amex Stadium with AFC Bournemouth.

The Seagulls went ahead twice through Anthony Knockaert and Glenn Murray but Bournemouth fought back both times with goals from ex Brighton defender Steve Cook and the second came through Callum Wilson.

Brighton should have gone into half time ahead

The Seagulls should have gone in to half time with the lead after an impressive first half display. After Knockaert gave them the lead in the fifth minute, when he tapped home Jose Izquierdo's unselfish pass. They then had further chances through Izquierdo and Murray. They were left to rue these chances as Cook rose highest from a corner and looped his header off the underside of the bar and into the net.

Albion looked especially motivated in the first half and could have been two or three up at half time instead of going into the break 1-1.

A fast start in both halves from The Seagulls

Brighton started both halves very well and for the first time this season they scored in the first five minutes of each half. The lineup from Chris Hughton was very attacking and this showed with both the wingers Knockaert and Izquierdo, they really got at the Bournemouth defence and caused them a number of problems.

Albion undone from corners again

Both of the visitors goals came from corners. The Seagulls have been looking venerable from corners recently and again this surfaced. This is even more surprising considering Brighton have two six foot four centre halves in Shane Duffy and Lewis Dunk, who are both very solid in the air.

For the first goal it was Duffy that was surprisingly beaten in the air by Cook for Bournemouth to make it 1-1.

Izquierdo and Knockaert dazzle

Two of the standout players on the pitch for Brighton today were Izquierdo and Knockaert. Izquierdo got the assists for both goals and was unlucky not to get a goal himself.

The one chance of his three that he had and deserved a goal from came in the 67th minute, when he closed down a Bournemouth player just outside his own box and then broke away running 80 yards but then could not put his effort past Asmir Begovic. It was a sublime run which really deserved to cap off a great game for the Colombian with a goal.

Knockaert opened the scoring the fifth minute after making a great run into the box and finding space and tapping into the net unmarked. He then looked really up for it and caused Bournemouth full back Charlie Daniels some real problems.

A real promising partnership which is forging for Albion on the wing as they both caused problems all afternoon and Izquierdo really deserved to get on the scoresheet.