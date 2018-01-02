Huddersfield confirm signing of Terence Kongolo

With the January transfer window barely open, Huddersfield Town head coach David Wagner has once again proved that getting business done early provides advantage when it comes to getting names on paper. This early move has guaranteed the Terriers the services of AS Monaco defender Terence Kongolo until the end of the season.

Rumours were flying around on social media before the window opened that Wagner had got hold of the defender, which were strengthened when Kongolo himself posted on Instagram showing him on a ferry to the UK. The 23-year-old Netherlands International joined Monaco from Feyenoord in the summer and when that move was made, Wagner felt that the Dutch player was out of reach.

Kongolo was brought into the Monaco team as a replacement for Benjamin Mendy who signed for Manchester City, however, Kongolo has only made three appearances since joining AS Monaco, a knee injury kept the Dutch player out for over a month, however he is now back to full fitness. Having the versitility to play as centre back and left back, Kongolo will be a good addition to the Terriers squad. Huddersfield have been lacking defensive quality lately as they have been conceding goals and not been so good in their own box.

Wagner "Delighted" to sign Kongolo

Wagner advised that they had been following Kongolo's career since the Feyenoord days "Terence is a top player who we’ve followed from his time at Feyenoord. His big summer move to Monaco put him out of our reach at the time, but we’re delighted we can bring him in on loan now"

The Terriers head coach went on to explain how the Monaco player will fit in with the Huddersfield style of play "

"He is a high-quality young centre-back and will provide us with a great option for the rest of the Premier League season. With Michael Hefele and Jon Gorenc Stankovic returning from long-term injuries, it was important to have this.

"Terence has qualities that will really suit our style of play. He's athletic and mobile and he plays on the front foot in the way he defends and uses the ball. I'm excited to work with him during the course of the season."

Kongolo himself when speaking to HTTV said that he was looking forward to playing for the Terriers, and that he was pursuaded to make the move after speaking to Wagner "I spoke before I came to the head coach and he gave me a lot of confidence. I think the Premier League is a big step for me and I want to show my quality."