Tottenham Hotspur vs Everton Preview: Blues looking for first win in six

Everton travel to Wembley to face Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday evening, looking for their first win in six games.

The Blues got off to a flying start under Sam Allardyce going eight games unbeaten but have yet to register a victory since they beat Swansea City in the middle of December.

It’s a tough proposition to face off against Mauricio Pochettino’s side who are currently five games unbeaten. Their last defeat came at the hands of Manchester City but the Argentine’s side have averaged two goals a game since their 4-1 defeat at the hands of the Premier League leaders.

The omens are on their side in this fixture too.

Spurs are unbeaten in their last 10 Premier League matches against the Blues - five wins and five draws.

It’s been some time since Everton took all three points from this fixture.

The Blues have not beaten Spurs since the 2012/13 season when David Moyes’ side scored twice in stoppage time to beat the Andre Villas-Boas managed side 2-1.

It’s been even longer since the Blues picked up all three points away from Goodison against Tottenham.

Moyes’ side needed a second-half Vedran Ćorluka own goal during the 2008/09 season to secure a win over Harry Redknapp’s Spurs side.

Last Meeting

When the two sides met earlier this season, Pochettino’s men ran out comfortable 3-0 winners at Goodison thanks to goals from Harry Kane and Christen Eriksen.

The visitors were totally dominant and had the three points wrapped up by the time referee Graham Scott blew his whistle to signal half-time.

It was a similar story the last time the two sides met in London as Spurs ran out 3-2 winners, in a scoreline which flattered Ronald Koeman’s side.

The hosts led 2-0 thanks again to a brace from Kane before Romelu Lukaku struck back for the Blues. Dele Alli found the net in injury time to secure the three points before on-loan forward Enner Valencia made the scoreline look a tad more respectable.

However, that was at White Hart Lane and this one is at Wembley.

A look at: Spurs

Spurs currently sit fifth in the Premier League table, three points behind Liverpool in fourth and two points above rivals Arsenal in sixth.

The proposed title charge hasn’t gone to plan as they sit 21 points behind leaders Manchester City but neither has the potential Wembley disaster.

Despite an early blip, Pochettino’s side have won six of their eleven home games at Wembley this season, only being beaten by Chelsea at the start of the season. However, they’ve not been able to turn draws into wins with the regularity of last season, leading to four home draws.

Their last Premier League game at their temporary home ended in a 1-1 draw with rivals West Ham so they’ll be looking to get back to winning ways against the Blues.

Team News

Sam Allardyce could hand an Everton debut to January signing Cenk Tosun.

The Blues will still be without the remainder of their long-term injury list: Leighton Baines, Seamus Coleman and Ramiro Funes Mori. Michael Keane is also out after with a foot injury that required stitches following the New Year’s Day defeat to Manchester United.

Idrissa Gueye is also a possible doubt.

Mauricio Pochettino made plenty of changes during Spurs’ FA Cup win over AFC Wimbledon including resting key players Alli, Eriksen and Heung-Min Son.

Toby Alderweireld, Danny Rose and Harry Winks are still sidelined.

Spurs: Lloris, Davies, Aurier, Sanchez, Vertonghen, Alli, Dier, Son, Eriksen, Lamela, Kane.

Everton: Pickford, Martina, Kenny, Jagielka, Holgate, Williams, Schneiderlin, Davies, Rooney, Sigurdsson, Tosun.

Referee - Craig Pawson

