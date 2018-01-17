Man Utd are still searching for their first win at home since the opening game of the season | UEFA.com

Manchester United FC

Manchester United defender Phil Jones proclaims Red Devils can emulate Manchester City 2012 comeback

Manchester United defender Phil Jones proclaims Red Devils can emulate Manchester City 2012 comeback

The United defender has insisted that The Red Devils can pull off a similar comeback to that of their Citizen neighbours during the 2011-12 campaign.

Danial_Kennedy
Danial Kennedy

Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes it is still possible for The Red Devils to repeat Manchester City's 2011/12 title-winning comeback, as United look to close the gap down to nine points with their Saturday 3pm kick-off against Burnley. 

Pep Guardiola's side have been head and shoulders above every side in the current campaign creating a seemingly uncatchable lead, but their first defeat of the campaign on Sunday to Liverpool has given closest rivals United a glimmer of hope and if history is anything to go by, catching The Citizens is not yet impossible. 

Jones looked to be heading for a first Premier League medal in his debut season at Old Trafford as United held an eight-point gap over Roberto Mancini's side going into the final six games, but the blue side of Manchester managed to turn it around with Sergio Agüero's iconic last-minute goal giving them their first title in 44 years. 

'Never say never' 

Despite closing the gap to 12 points on Monday night with the 3-0 win over Stoke City many still have City as title favourites, but Jones stated that they can't rule out such a similar comeback and that the side will continue to "push forward". 

"Football's football", Jones stated. "Never say never." 

"I remember in my first season we were eight points clear, absolutely cruising, [everyone thought there was] no way we'd let the lead slip", the defender proclaimed. "[And] we lost it on the final day." 

"Football's football. People can say what they want but we'll continue to be positive and push forward", the England international added. "You never know. It happened in 2012 to us so why not?"

Embed from Getty Images

'Business on the pitch' 

As well as battling it on the pitch the two Manchester sides have also been battling it off it in the transfer window, with The Red Devils edging ever closer for the capture of Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez. 

The Citizens have been heavily linked with bringing the Chilean but the saga has been turned on its' head with the likely destination for the 29-year-old now being Old Trafford, Jones remained tight lipped on the situation stating that if anyone comes through the door at the Theatre of Dreams that it would be a "positive move" for the club. 

"[No], the centre-back says on the situation. "We just go about what we do best," he admitted. "Keep playing, it's not up to us, it's not down to us."

"We know just as much as you guys", the 25-year-old highlighted. “If someone new comes in the door then obviously it's a positive move for United." 

"But it's not up to us", Jones concluded. "We just do the business on the pitch.”

VAVEL Logo

Manchester United FC News

Manchester United 0-0 Valencia: Reds fail to deliver at home yet again

6 hours ago

Opinion: Mourinho is quickly becoming a relic of his own glorious past

a day ago

Manchester United's many problems are disguising an issue on the pitch

a day ago

Manchester United v Valencia Preview: Red Devils looking to bounce back from defeat

a day ago

West Ham vs Man United: The warm-down

3 days ago

As it happened: Hammers continue their revival to hand Mourinho more misery at United

5 days ago

Romelu Lukaku's spurned chances for Man United have been fatal this season

5 days ago

Three candidates to replace under-pressure Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho

5 days ago

Mourinho v Pogba is the box office part of Manchester United's many issues

6 days ago

Manchester United 2-2 Derby County (7-8 on penalties): Mourinho beaten by Lampard in Carabao Cup

7 days ago

Man United 1-1 Wolves: Nuno's men take game to Mourinho's Reds

10 days ago