Manchester United defender Phil Jones proclaims Red Devils can emulate Manchester City 2012 comeback

Manchester United defender Phil Jones believes it is still possible for The Red Devils to repeat Manchester City's 2011/12 title-winning comeback, as United look to close the gap down to nine points with their Saturday 3pm kick-off against Burnley.

Pep Guardiola's side have been head and shoulders above every side in the current campaign creating a seemingly uncatchable lead, but their first defeat of the campaign on Sunday to Liverpool has given closest rivals United a glimmer of hope and if history is anything to go by, catching The Citizens is not yet impossible.

Jones looked to be heading for a first Premier League medal in his debut season at Old Trafford as United held an eight-point gap over Roberto Mancini's side going into the final six games, but the blue side of Manchester managed to turn it around with Sergio Agüero's iconic last-minute goal giving them their first title in 44 years.

'Never say never'

Despite closing the gap to 12 points on Monday night with the 3-0 win over Stoke City many still have City as title favourites, but Jones stated that they can't rule out such a similar comeback and that the side will continue to "push forward".

"Football's football", Jones stated. "Never say never."

"I remember in my first season we were eight points clear, absolutely cruising, [everyone thought there was] no way we'd let the lead slip", the defender proclaimed. "[And] we lost it on the final day."

"Football's football. People can say what they want but we'll continue to be positive and push forward", the England international added. "You never know. It happened in 2012 to us so why not?"

'Business on the pitch'

As well as battling it on the pitch the two Manchester sides have also been battling it off it in the transfer window, with The Red Devils edging ever closer for the capture of Arsenal's Alexis Sánchez.

The Citizens have been heavily linked with bringing the Chilean but the saga has been turned on its' head with the likely destination for the 29-year-old now being Old Trafford, Jones remained tight lipped on the situation stating that if anyone comes through the door at the Theatre of Dreams that it would be a "positive move" for the club.

"[No], the centre-back says on the situation. "We just go about what we do best," he admitted. "Keep playing, it's not up to us, it's not down to us."

"We know just as much as you guys", the 25-year-old highlighted. “If someone new comes in the door then obviously it's a positive move for United."

"But it's not up to us", Jones concluded. "We just do the business on the pitch.”