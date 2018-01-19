David Wagner: We've done our January business

Huddersfield Town’s head coach, David Wagner, has said the West Yorkshire Club are no longer active in the January transfer market.

The Premier League side have made two new additions so far this month: AS Monaco loanee Terence Kongolo, to provide another defensive option, and attacking midfielder Alex Pritchard, from Norwich City.

Wagner has expressed his excitement at integrating Pritchard into the squad, and has suggested that any more transfer activity will only occur if there are any issues surrounding the squad before the end of the month.

Wagner is “very happy” with the players he has

Speaking in the press conference on Thursday, Wagner commented that he is “not in the market”, and that: “Even if I have my eye on the market I’m very happy with the players we have.”

However, Wagner is aware that things could change with the squad, such as suspensions and injuries, so he isn’t ruling new signings out completely just yet.

“If everything goes to plan, we’ve done what we wanted to do and I’m very happy with what we have together," he said.

"This is why we don’t have to discuss further names in this window.”

"Confident" Pritchard is what Huddersfield seem to have been missing

Pritchard signed a deal with the club last Friday, just in time for him to make his debut for Huddersfield from the bench against West Ham United. He seemed to add some energy on the pitch when he came on, so it would be expected for him to start against Stoke City this weekend.

On the 24-year old, Wagner said: “He is a player who really likes to play football in the tight spaces, who is confident and brave enough to ask for the ball.”

Wagner commented that he already seems to be adding something to the group that was previously missing, and has proven this in training and against West Ham:

“He can create and score goals, so I think he is the type of player we haven’t had in this group so far in this number 10 spot.”

Reported signings aren’t happening

Throughout the transfer window, Huddersfield have been reportedly linked with numerous players, the most recent of which are Borussia Dortmund defender Neven Subotic, and Chievo’s Belgian midfielder Samuel Bastien.

Wagner has worked with Subotic previously, but has denied any chance of a reunion this month: “I know Neven very well - a great guy, a very good character, and a very good player as well, but as everybody knows; in the centre back position we have no pressure or no problems.”

When asked about the links with Bastien, Wagner, again, denied all connections with him.