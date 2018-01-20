(Photo Source: Neil T / Flickr.com)

Crystal Palace

Confirmed: Crystal Palace seal Jaroslaw Jach signing

The Poland international becomes Roy Hodgson's first signing at Selhurst Park

Samuel Smith

Polish defender Jarosław Jach has signed for Crystal Palace from Ekstraklasa club Zagłębie Lubin.

The 23-year-old has signed a three-and-a-half year contract at Selhurst Park in a deal believed to be worth around £2.5 million.

The Eagles reportedly fought off competition from Serie A and the Germany Bundesliga to sign the twice-capped Poland international, who becomes Roy Hodgson’s first signing as Palace manager.

Jach joins depleted Palace squad

Palace’s squad has been affected by an injury crisis and Hodgson has been keen to recruit new additions to add depth.

The 70-year-old has been without defenders Mamadou Sakho and Scott Dann over the new year period and the latter is expected to be out until the start of next season.

Jach will provide cover for the current centre-back pairing of James Tomkins and Martin Kelly, with Hodgson seemingly unsure on Damien Delaney’s ability to play at Premier League level.

Although primarily a centre-back, Jach can also play as a left-back which provides Hodgson with extra options at full-back with Jeffrey Schlupp out for the next few months and Pape Souare seemingly unfavoured. Jach has helped his current club keep seven clean sheets in 19 games this season as they sit fifth in the Polish first division.

He has played twice for his national team, making his debut in 2017, and has 14 caps for the under-21 side.

Palace expected to make further signings

The Eagles have been quiet in the January transfer window so far, perhaps frustrated by their inability to secure deals for Spanish goalkeeper Vicente Guaita and long-term target Khouma Babacar.

Swedish duo Erdal Rakip and Robin Olsen are rumoured to be close to signing and both players share the same agent, meaning deals could be completed swiftly. Rakip, a midfielder, will sign on loan from Benfica, while Olsen – a goalkeeper – would complete his move from FC Copenhagen.

