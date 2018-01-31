Everton complete Deadline Day loan signing of City defender Eliaquim Mangala, subject to clearance

Everton have once again delved into the transfer window on Deadline Day, as they completed the loan signing of Manchester City defender Eliaquim Mangala​, subject to clearance.

Delving back into their pockets

The Frenchman has failed to really his feet since his big-money move from Porto back in 2014, finding consistent form and game time hard to come by under coach Pep Guardiola.

Mangala gained some game time with the injuries to both John Stones and Vincent Kompany towards the end of 2017, but with The Citizens confirming the club-record signing of Aymeric Laporte on Monday it seems that the 26-year-old has no future at The Etihad Stadium.

Sam Allardyce has already splashed the cash in his first window with the signings of Cenk Tousan and Theo Walcott, with The Toffees believed to have been interested in a left-sided central defender since the summer.

Mangala will stay at Goodison Park until the end of the campaign, with Everton reported to be taken on the Frenchman's wages.

Another youngster going to the German top-flight

The doors have been busy at Goodison throughout the month of January, but exits from Merseyside have been picking up speed in the final day of negotiations with a handful of youngsters heading out on loan.

The standout is winger Ademola Lookman with the highly-rated Englishman joining RB Leipzig on loan, joining the likes of fellow starlets Reece Oxford and Jadon Sancho in the German top-flight.

He had a great start to life at Goodison after signing from Charlton last January scoring on his debut in the 4-0 win over Manchester City, but has failed to put together a string of appearances this season.

Lookman could be thrown straight into the lions den by Ralph Hasenhüttl, as Leipzig travel to Borussia Mönchengladbach on Saturday.