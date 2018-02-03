Manchester United 2-0 Huddersfield Town: Lukaku and Sanchez steer United to win

Manchester United defeated Huddersfield Town 2-0 at Old Trafford as Alexis Sanchez scored on his home debut and Romelu Lukaku returned to the goal sheet.

While manager Jose Mourinho conceded the title on Friday to Manchester City, United's win and City's draw at Burnley allowed for the Red Devils to make up a small part of the large gap between the two Manchester clubs.

Scrappy start

Manchester United's Scott McTominay, who was selected into the starting lineup over Paul Pogba, was at the centre of a major penalty claim in the 20th minute, as Terriers defender Terence Kongolo absolutely clattered McTominay in a header attempt in the Huddersfield box.

While the incident appeared to be a clear penalty and a possible red card to the casual observer, the referee played on before calling a stoppage to treat McTominay's head injury, ignoring United's shouts for a penalty.

Alexis Sanchez's first chance at goal at Old Trafford came in the 26th minute. The winger's strike from the left side of the box was punched aside by a diving Jonas Lossl to keep the match level.

Huddersfield's Philip Billing was substituted for Aaron Mooy just 33 minutes into the contest. Town's left back had already accumulated a yellow card and it seemed that it was only a matter of time before he would be sent off.

Better from United in second 45

Manchester United came out in first minutes of the second half with a new sense of offensive play, with two great chances to go up in the early moments of the half missed. Alexis Sanchez had his first close chance of the half from the left side of the box go for a corner. From the ensuing play, Sanchez's shot inside a crowded box was blocked while Jese Lingard's follow up attempt went wide right.

Romelu Lukaku broke the deadlock and opened the scoring in the 55th minute. Juan Mata's low pinpoint cross from the left flank connected with Lukaku, whose shot went low left and near post for the goal.

Sanchez then opened his United account with a goal in the 67th minute. The Chilean won a penalty and took the spot kick himself, getting quickly to bundle home the rebound after Lossl's initial save.

Sanchez's goal, despite being scored from a penalty rebound, was well deserved. The Chilean had a Man of the Match performance for the Red Devils on his Old Trafford debut.

United's new star forward could be seen as something of a second coach on the pitch, engaging in heavy dialogue with the likes of Luke Shaw and Juan Mata on how to play quicker interchanging passes in small spaces to manipulate the Huddersfield defence.